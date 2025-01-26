Can Verse Grow into the Rams' Aaron Donald Replacement?
The Los Angeles Rams have changed from their old ways of trading away their first-round draft picks to a team that has built a solid foundation for their future via the draft. The Rams had a solid draft haul in the most recent draft, setting them up for success moving forward.
Rams' general manager Les Snead elaborated on the team's decision to draft Verse and defensive tackle Braden Fiske. Snead noted that both players' intangibles were part of the reason they were drafted.
"You can get to know them. You can talk to people who have gotten to know them," Snead said. "You can talk to people who were a part of their evolution from first grade through Florida State. The easy part with those two; you can turn on any game against Florida State, and those two are probably jumping off the tape. Take mom, dad, and God-given physical qualities out of it. There is an element of ‘Wow, it seems like those two care a little more than a lot of other people in the film, based on the energy, the urgency, the tenacity they are playing with.
Snead mentioned that in the team's draft evaluation, they came away feeling that Verse would play a pivotal role in trying to replace former defensive lineman Aaron Donald. While Donald left massive shoes behind to fill, Verse played well enough during his rookie season to give the Rams' front office confidence he is the player they believed he would be.
“[Verse] was one of the ones we talked about in replacing Aaron Donald. He was one that was elite, and all of a sudden, it just came to fruition. He was blessed with a lot, and then he cared a lot. Boy, did that come to fruition?”
Verse was one of the best rookies in the most recent draft class. He helped lead a Rams defense that sometimes carried the team this season. Verse earned the Pro Football Writers of America Defensive Rookie of the Year award, solidifying his position as one of the best defensive players in the most recent draft class and the league.
