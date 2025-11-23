Ram Digest

5 Bold Predictions For Rams-Buccaneers Sunday Night Showdown

The Los Angeles Rams have high expectations and predictions show they'll exceed them in an offensive display

Brock Vierra

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night. With such a highly anticipated contest, here are five bold predictions for the game.

1. Matthew Stafford Makes His Case For MVP

Matthew Stafford appeared poised this week as he looks to shake off what was a rough go of things last week while returning to his top form. The loss of Tyler Higbee should force Stafford to target Terrance Ferguson and Davis Allen. That should pay off as both players can haul in the ball in a variety of sitations.

Matthew Stafford
Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

On top of that, the Buccaneers are suffering from injuries on their defense, making this game the perfect opportunity to show America why Stafford deserves the MVP. Stafford has at least 300 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions on Sunday,

2. Davante Adams Continues His Hot Streak

Adams has been the NFL's most prolific wide receiver in the red zone this season. Ever since breaking out in London, Adams has scored seven touchdowns in the last four games. Adams continues his production, especially with Jamel Dean set to miss the game. Adams records at least eight receptions for 120 yards and two touchdowns.

3. Brennan Presley Shocks The Nation

Presley was activated on Saturday for the first time this season as the UDFA rookie is likely filling in for Xavier Smith. He's the Rams' fastest pass catcher and he's a player built for the moment. If and it's a big if Presley gets his opportunity, he will make a big play that shifts the momentum in the way of the Rams.

4. The Fearsome Foursome Says Hello

On the night the Rams celebrate Aaron Donald, the Rams' ideration of the Fearsome Foursome come to life. While long removed from the days of Olsen, Jones, Lundy, and Grier, the new names of Verse, Fiske, Turner, and Young are flanked by names like Stewart, Landman, Speights, and a bunch of other defenders who love to hit quarterbacks.

Jared Verse
[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) defends Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) as Jacksonville Jaguars guard Ezra Cleveland (76) blocks during the first half during a NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Boyers-Reuters via Imagn Images / Andrew Boyers-Reuters via Imagn Images

While the defensive line leads the charge, with a multitude of swappable and movable pieces, the total unit will sack Baker Mayfield at least five times.

5. Forbes Takes It To The House

The Rams are too dominant for the Buccaneers to not be aggressive and since they're naturally aggressive, that means the Rams will have to endure pressure early and often. The benefit of that is that teams make mistakes and the Rams should take advantage.

Emmanuel Forbes
Nov 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (1) celebrates after a play during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

While I see Emmanuel Forbes taking the ball to the house, it won't be a pick-six. It will be a punchout from Nate Landman that Forbes recovers and takes westward.

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news.  SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

feed

Published
Brock Vierra
BROCK VIERRA

Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.