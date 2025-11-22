Sean McVay Reveals How Rams Have Maintained Winning Ways
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are currently on a five-game winning streak and look to make it six straight on Sunday night. Despite the team's lofty ambitions, as they now hold control over the NFC West, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke on how the team is able to conquer goals by taking things one moment at a time,
McVay Talks Maintaining Focus
“I think we've got the right guys," stated McVay. "I think you acknowledge that humility is only a day away and the importance of continuing to try to ascend and let's continue to strive. It's not perfect. We've been fortunate to get the result that we want, but there still are a lot of areas and room for growth whether that's us as coaches or our players. I think when you have people that are wired the right way, they know. ‘I want to have this stamina to be able to consistently work that right way."
"I'm going to earn that ability to play with a quieted mind through my preparation. Then I'm going to have the courage to go cut it loose and play the best of my ability with the things that I can control.’ That’s what we focus on. I think our players have enough maturity and enough appreciation for how challenging this league is."
"I think some of the scars that we've had to go through this year have been incredibly beneficial because we've used those things to strengthen us. I love this group. I'm not worried about them taking anything for granted, but I think there's the appropriate humility and the understanding that it's one day at a time. There's a lot of football left, but the only thing we can do is have a good Friday today.”
The Culture of the Rams
After the Rams' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, McVay spoke on how proud he was on how his team handled to loss and their transition into wanting to fix the problem. I asked McVay about the culture and if that was a product of the players the organization has brought in or a byproduct of what he wants to do as a football organization. McVay stated it's always about the people.
“The culture is always about the people and these players are what make it special," stated McVay. "You guys have heard me talk about this coaching staff, so people are everything. Your culture is really challenged and tested in moments like yesterday. What I did think that you can't feel unless you're in there, I was really proud of the resolve of the group. To be able to come out, jump out to an early lead, and then they end up making some plays."
"We were responding and ended up having some unfortunate things that didn't go down the way that we wanted but then once they scored to make it 27-26…what a big stop on the two point play. I was really proud of the way the offense went right down the field. We gave ourselves a chance. Sometimes things don't always go the way that you want, but I felt a connected team. I felt a team that knows we're going to move forward collectively the right way."
"I felt a group stay connected in spite of a very frustrating outcome based on how things unfolded. I think the guys understand what it is and what it isn't. How we're going to move forward is what's most important and use this the right way. It’s always about the people. I think we have some really special people in this locker room, really special people on this coaching staff and really in our staff as a whole. That's what thecultureis about, the people.”
