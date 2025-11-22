Rams Make Important Last-Minute Roster Moves Before Playing Buccaneers
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams made their final roster moves before taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night.
The Roster Moves
The Rams activated ILB Elias Neal and WR Brennan Presley from the Practice Squad and they signed S Tanner Ingle from the Practice Squad to the Active Roster.
What the Moves Mean
Presley's activation implies Xavier Smith won't be active and while the Rams have yet to confirm his game status, he was questionable on Friday. Neal will likely be called to assist on special teams, while Ingle will help replace Quentin Lake.
Brennan Presley
Presley, a UDFA receiver out of Oklahoma State, was a superstar for the Rams this preseason, making a near-impossible catch while blanketed to edge out the Los Angeles Chargers in the Rams' second win of preseason.
"According to TruMedia, WR Brennan Presley had five explosive receptions (16+ yards) in the last three games, leading all NFL receivers during the preseason," stated the Rams PR Team.
“It is very hard not to give respect to all the receivers," stated Rams acting head coach Aubrey Pleasant after the Rams' win over the Chargers. "That entire young crew, no matter if it was [Wide Receiver Tru] Edwards with the long, it was [Brennan] Presley at the end, if it was, Tru making sure he got in that position. It's unbelievable how much our young receivers really took the bull by horns today."
"I also want to give a shout out to some of the younger players who are playing on defense because sometimes defensively, when there's nothing to really acknowledge, that means they did their job. That's a hard thing sometimes to understand in this NFL, but I want to give them respect and give a shoutout to my leader [Rams Defensive Coordinator] Coach Chris Shula because he did a phenomenal job calling the game and making sure it fit with our offense.”
Elias Neal
I asked Rams head coach Sean McVay about Elias Neal after the Rams defeated the Dallas Cowboys in preseason.
"I thought he was good," stated Neal. "He's a run and hit guy, similar to what I mentioned about [Chris] ‘Pooh’ Paul last night. He's physical. He’s tough and he plays that way. He has good range. I think Greg Williams does such a good job with that group as a whole."
"There are certain guys you just feel on game day and ‘Eli’ [Elias] Neal is one of those guys that you feel because of the physicality and the nature of which he plays. He’s got a great passion and I've really been impressed with his improvement from year one to year two with us.”
Tanner Ingle
Ingle, a thumper, applied hit after hit on opponents throughout preseason.
“I think you guys saw it, the first thing the DBs do the day after the game is watch all of his big hits. It's become a thing," stated Rams DC Chris Shula on Ingle's impact. "He's been like that since he was at N.C. State. I remember in his evaluations coming out, what you saw in the preseason games is what you saw in college. As far as just the football player, getting guys to the ground, he's a fun player to watch.”
