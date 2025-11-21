Matthew Stafford Continues to Make Rams History
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have a quarterback in Matthew Stafford who is playing some of the best ball of his career.
Stafford's Efficient Run
Stafford is not only the NFL's current leader in passing touchdowns, he only has two interceptions on the season and hasn't thrown a pick since week three.
"Matthew Stafford’s streak of 273 pass attempts without an interception is the longest streak in Rams history, the longest streak in the NFL this season, and the longest streak of his career," stated the Rams PR Team. "There have been eight streaks to reach 300 in the NFL this century.
Stafford's Precision Prevented the Seahawks From Achieveing Victory
While the Rams' offense did struggle to score points, they scored enough to win and while the time of possession heavily favored Seattle, the Rams controlled field position by not putting the ball in danger.
“I think that's probably age, growth and understanding our defense has got a really good thing going," stated Stafford on protecting the football. They're playing really well. Let’s make sure we don't make it hard on them tonight. Obviously, we'd love to connect on a few more and put up some more points, but you have to find a way to win the game and that's what we did tonight."
"I tried to play my part in that. I can obviously be better in some instances. You have to feel the way the game is going sometimes and try to be that version of yourself, whatever you need for your team to win, and I felt like there were times when I was able to do that today.”
Built For the Moment
The Rams have been efficient this season for the most part but in the fourth quarter, the Rams' offense seems to hit another gear with Stafford guiding the offense towards the end zone time and time again. When called upon to put the game on ice, Stafford has placed throw after throw on the money.
Stafford spoke about his calm demeanor in big moments.
“No, I don't actively think about being calm," stated Stafford. "I think that's just who I am. I’ve played the position for a long time, but in other sports probably competed and have a similar temperament no matter what I'm doing. Just because I'm not yelling and screaming doesn't mean that I'm not giving it everything I have, but that's just how I am.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.