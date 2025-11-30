The Los Angeles Rams fell to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Here are five observations from the defeat.

1. The Rams' defense finally learned what life is like without Quentin Lake

Last week it was sunshine and roses in the defensive secondary. Even the week before against Seattle, the Rams held up well without Lake . It's easier to succeed when backed by a home crowd, especially playing in prime time.

Nov 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs the ball against Los Angeles Rams safety Quentin Lake (37) during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

It's another beast when it's a morning kickoff across the country. Games like this, games in which a team needs to grind out wins, it was clear and evident the Rams were on the back foot all day because they didn't have Lake as the linchpin to stop the run and help defend the pass. Lake would've allowed the Rams to stay with two high safeties more, and without him, the top finally got taken off...badly.

2. The Rams needed this to happen

The Rams have been flying high for weeks and forgot what it was like to get chin-checked, especially on the defensive side of the ball. The defense did not get the job done today. However, they did enough to win. The offense needs to be able to pick up the slack sometimes as the defense has done the entire season.

Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula at press conference during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A loss like this resets everyone and I expect a better defensive product and a more polished offensive operation moving forward.

3. Davante Adams leads the way

Adams caught four passes on five targets with two of those passes being touchdowns. It might be time for Adams to see increased usage, especially from the slot. Adams' going into motion might be in place because the NFL is figuring out McVay's scheme again and at this point in the season, players make plays, not drawings.

4. The Rams do not manage their run game properly

While they did a much better job as the game progressed, the more frustrating part of the Rams' offensive operation is that they always take the ball out of the hot hand on the ground, either through rotation or by going to the pass a bit too early.

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Panthers had 40 rushing plays for 164 yards. The Rams had 21 rushing plays for 152 yards and one of those plays was a one yard loss by Stafford.

5. While the loss may sting, it changes nothing

The Rams, for the most part, still control their own destiny. This is one loss, and with a trip to Arizona on the horizon, the opportunity to get right sits one week away, and for the Rams, the process has already begun.

