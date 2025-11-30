Five Bold Predictions For Rams-Panthers Matchup

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Carolina Panthers in Sunday morning action from the East Coast. The Rams, who sit at 9-2, look to become the first NFC team to win ten games this season. Here are five bold predictions for the contest.

1. The Rams sack Bryce Young five times

While the Panthers do have a solid offensive line, the Rams are going to hunt. After recording four sacks last week, the team is hungry to add to their totals, and with the return of Ahkello Witherspoon, I'm expecting more blitzes from Chris Shula.

Nov 24, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) rushes the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

I see Young going down at least five times with Jared Verse and Byron Young securing a sack each.

2. Davante Adams has a day to remember

Adams is entering a game that has multiple Panthers starters, including Jaycee Horn, set to miss the game. The secondary is weak and the Rams will take advantage. While Puka Nacua will get his, I'm expecting six catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns from Adams .

3. Kam Curl records an interception

Bryce Young will be under pressure all day and the Rams will force him to throw deep. Recently, it's been Kamren Kinchens dropping into the box to take away the underneath throw and with Curl ciruling the secondary, I'm expecting him to come up with the pick.

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Kam Curl (3) leaps over Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (10) as he is sacked by linebacker Byron Young (0) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Also, Emmanuel Forbes and Cobie Durant have recorded multiple interceptions each in recent weeks, thus I see Young trying to stay away from them.

4. Konata Mumpfield scores a touchdown

Mumpfield got the call last week and made multiple big-time catches. The Rams are finally starting to realize what Mumpfield can do for them on third down and his ability to get open, especially in tight spaces has opened up the offense.

This feels like a game where Mumpfield can get lost in the mix, and thus, I see him finding the end zone.

5. Kyren Williams goes off

While the Rams have had fast starts on offense, they've struggled to find success in the third quarter and in part the fourth quarter over the last few games. That changes on Sunday as a heavy dose of Kyren Williams is just what the doctor ordered.

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA;Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) carries the ball past Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Tykee Smith (23) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Williams has at least 100 rushing yards and one touchdown on Sunday.

