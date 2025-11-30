Rams Have Massive Question to Answer in Defensive Secondary

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have a massive question in front of them in regards to defending the Carolina Panthers' physical wide receivers. With a returning weapon, here's the problem facing the Rams' secondary this week.

Rams Welcome Back Ahkello Witherspoon

For the first time since week two, Rams' cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon is set to play. Witherspoon expressed his desire to return this week, making sure to do everything in his power to return on time from injury. Witherspoon's return occurred one week earlier than the earliest prediction.

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (4) during the first half in an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula spoke this week on getting his physical cornerback back on the field.

“I’m excited," stated Shula. "He's been around but I’m excited to see him go out there today and we'll figure out his role just like we do with everyone here throughout the week. Obviously, we haven't seen him. He hasn't taken a full speed snap yet or anything like that. He’s been a really good player, productive player for us and he’s a guy that has a skillset set that we can definitely use so it's great to have him.”

One Question Remains

How do the Rams reintroduce Witherspoon?

When Witherspoon was playing, the Rams ran a three-man outside corner rotation with Witherspoon, Cobie Durant, and Emmanuel Forbes taking snaps while Darious Williams remained the emergency reserve.

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Darious Williams (31) runs the ball after an interception during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

After Witherspoon got hurt, Williams took his spot, and after weeks of tweaking the system, Durant and Forbes have been receiving the Lion's share of snaps. It's unknown if Witherspoon will replace Williams or if the Rams will use a four-man rotation.

Shula spoke on trying to integrate Witherspoon back while keeping players within their natural rhythm, especially after jaw-dropping performances from Forbes and Durant in recent weeks.

“We definitely don't want to get those guys out of their flow," stated Shula. "They’re playing great football right now and we want to keep those guys in a good rhythm, feeling good and doing exactly what they're doing. [Assistant Head Coach/Pass Game Coordinator] Aubrey [Pleasant] does such a good job of giving each guy a role."

Dec 28, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (4) celebrates with cornerback Darious Williams (24) after an interception in the end zone against the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"There are ways to get guys on the field where they have specific roles for the game so based on what happens today and tomorrow at practice, we'll come up with a plan for the week for those guys and those guys will know it going into the game and we'll see how the game unfolds to see exactly how those roles shape out.”

Something to think about is that Pleasant is working with safeties coach Chris Beake to manage the rotations. While Kam Curl and Kamren Kinchens, the Rams' safeties typically play every snap, the slot corner has to be rotated now that Quentin Lake and Roger McCreary are injured.

How the Rams manage their rotations will be a deciding factor against the Panthers but anytime a team can put a player like Witherspoon on the field, they have to do so.

