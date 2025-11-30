How Davante Adams Showed Rams' Brass Elite Skills In a Restaurant

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. There is no man better at using leverage to his advantage than Davante Adams. Adams, an All-Pro, was the Los Angeles Rams' biggest free agent acquisition this season and when head coach Sean McVay spoke on his talents, he shared a hilarious story on one of his first interactions with the team's star receiver.

Sean McVay

During his explanation, McVay mentioned that when Adams first displayed his thought process to leverage, he did a full demonstration in a restaurant.

“You don't have to do much," stated McVay . "He makes it right. You look at the way that he was able to win versus hard outside-in leverage with inside presence based on the one that he had caught against Seattle and he still found a way. Matthew did a great job of getting it up and down. Since I've been coaching, there's nobody that's been better about being able to get parallel and work edges on people."

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on during warmups before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"That's a special trait. If you guys ask him about it and the level, the depth of knowledge and the thought process that goes into understanding is… to have the physical but also the above-the-neck understanding, there's an art to it when you hear him articulate it. When he came out here to sign, we went out to dinner and he's standing up in the restaurant showing some of his releases. This guy loves it. I love learning some of the different things and I've been a fan of watching it. It's pretty cool to see it come to life in a Rams uniform.”

McVay went further into the moment.

“We were at Bird Streets and we didn't get too many looks. I think people were like, ‘That's some cool shit right there.’”

Davante Adams

Adams clarified the situation by making it clear that it wasn't like he was teaching elite level releases in a family restaurant, joking about the peculiarities McVay has as head coach and how they were in a private setting for the meal.

“Well, what Sean failed to mention…There wasn’t a bunch of attention because Sean's a very elite individual," stated Adams. "There’re different types of rooms and memberships you need for some of these places where he goes to eat. I was invited to this. I don't have a membership at this place. Thankfully I was able to do that because it wasn't a big problem. I was able to get up and talk through some stuff."

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) stands on the field for an interview after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

"You’re talking about two football meatheads or football nerds I guess you could say, that think about the game in a very intricate way. His angle is a lot different than mine being a coach. Me being able to talk to him about some stuff and get him excited about a few things. Basically, making some of these plays come to life before I even had the opportunity to run some of the routes. It was fun. A good meal. It was just good fellowship.”

The Inside Scoop

Adams is truly the best at understanding and exploiting leverage. One time during a team walk-through, Adams hit a move that literally made McVay go into a full sprint before he started celebrating.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.