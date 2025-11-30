How Davante Adams' Performances Are Aging Like Fine Wine

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams made a bold gamble when they signed 32-year-old Davante Adams, choosing to let go of Cooper Kupp in the process. The Rams needed a player with Adams' skillset and that gamble paid off the moment Adams touched down in Los Angeles.

Since his first practice, Adams has stunned and despite his age, Adams has been class as he looks to tie Wes Welker on Sunday if he can score a touchdown.

Adams' Look to Tie Top Mark

Adams has been surgical this season, standing alone on top of the NFL's touchdown leaderboard for wide receivers. Having found new form in a new offense, Adams is already on the verge of wrapping up his seventh 1,000 yard season.

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson (84) celebrates with wide receiver Davante Adams (17) after catching a touchdown pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

"Davante Adams has nine receiving touchdowns over his last five games, the most over any five-game span of his career," stated the Rams PR Team. "It also ties a Rams record with Harold Jackson in 1973. He's the first player age 32-or-older to record a touchdown reception in five consecutive games since Wes Welker (six consecutive games with Denver) in 2013."

Commander in The Field

Despite not playing a signal-caller position, Adams has as much influence on the offense as anyone else, and his knowledge of the game has allowed both Adams and Matthew Stafford to throw wrinkles into their operation, giving them a leg up on the opposition.

On Wednesday, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke on the duo constantly using video boards at practice to make changes to their operation in real time, leading to Adams' NFL-leading pace for reception touchdowns.

“That is normal," stated McVay. "What’s cool is a lot of the dialogue that goes on in our absence as coaches I think can sometimes be the most beneficial because they're the ones that are bringing it to life. Like I've told you before and really Davante’s this too, but Matthew is an extension of the coaching staff. On that particular concept, he had a couple different options and there was a three-man surface to the other side that was coming into his vision."

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay on the sidelines in the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"He had a good feel for the post player who was middled up right there and he was able to ‘periph’ [peripheral] Davante's release and get the ball up and down. You don't take for granted how rare it is the things Matthew can see. The ability to be able to win quickly, stay stacked and then be able to finish that was cool. Those guys are always talking about how we can improve things. That's what's great about having these video boards out here. You don't wait until practice. I think the best corrections are made in real time."

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

"When you're able to see it and then in between series when the offense is going and then the defense is up, now those guys are able to collaborate, communicate and get connected on what the best way to be able to move forward rather than having to wait until the next day or when you get back in the film room. Being able to do that in the real time, that's what the real ones do and that's what those two guys did in that instance.”

