Why Rams Shouldn't Lose Much Sleep Over Panthers Rematch

The Los Angeles Rams are getting ready to take on the Carolina Panthers in what many are calling the least anticipated playoff matchup of Wild Card Weekend. The Rams' Walk of Fame, featuring MVP-favorite Matthew Stafford, OPOY-candidate Puka Nacua, and three-time All-Pro Davante Adams, has been relegated to the late afternoon slot on Saturday.



It's not their fault, though. The Rams' impressive 12-5 season was rewarded with the fifth seed in the NFC and a first-round matchup with the lowly 8-9 Panthers. Carolina barely snuck into the postseason behind a three-way tiebreaker with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons. Unsurprisingly, the Panthers are viewed as the worst challenger in the field.



Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Rams can't get too comfortable



The Los Angeles Rams might have a favorable matchup ahead of them, but it's hardly a "gimme." After all, the Carolina Panthers already beat LA earlier this season, with a stunning 31-28 upset back in Week 13. It took a lot for them to eke out that three-point win, though.



The Panthers found a good amount of success pounding the rock against the Rams in the Carolina rain, with Chuba Hubbard, Rico Dowdle, and Bryce Young combining for 164 yards on 40 carries. They never broke 130 yards rushing as a team again for the rest of the campaign. Young also played out of his mind, completing 75 percent of his passes for over 200 yards and three touchdowns. On the other side of the ball, Matthew Stafford had one of his worst performances of the year, committing three turnovers, including a pick-six.



People are forgetting… we could match this level of play style once again against the Rams👀



If you did it once you can do it again💯#KeepPounding

pic.twitter.com/8JJLCY7heV — SleeperPanthers (@SleeperCarolina) January 9, 2026

NFL.com's panel of editors isn't expecting a similar game script in the first round of the playoffs, with all five picking the Rams. Dan Parr outlined why he's not expecting much drama this time around: "No matter what you might have heard, lightning can strike in the same place twice. I'm not sure the same thing applies to the Panthers when hosting the Rams this season, though."



"I'm not overlooking that Los Angeles dropped consecutive games before recovering against a woeful Cardinals team last week, and L.A. went just 5-4 on the road this season. I just don't think Carolina has the offensive firepower to keep up with the Rams, who should be getting Davante Adams back from injury. However, if Matthew Stafford fails to take care of the ball again (three turnovers in the Week 13 loss), anything is possible. I'm expecting steely focus from a team that had multiple wake-up calls in the final month of the season."

To see if the Rams can comfortably handle the Panthers, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.