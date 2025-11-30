Rams-Panthers Matchup Set to Be a Family Affair

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on former assistant Ejiro Evero and his Carolina Panthers defense on Sunday. Evero, the Panthers' defensive coordinator, brought in a multitude of his former players from Los Angeles as Evero has helped the league's worst unit improve dramatically this season.

Reunion in Carolina

When the Rams play the Panthers, it will be a family affair with many members of the Super Bowl LVI squad set to represent both sides.

“These are still people," stated McVay . "You're seeing jersey numbers of what they represent in terms of how they're playing and what it really looks like, but you still see and remember and have a lot of appreciation for [Panthers Defensive Tackle] Bobby Brown, [Panthers Linebacker] Christian Rozeboom, [Panthers Defensive Tackle] A’Shawn Robinson and those guys."

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay congratulates cornerback Cobie Durant (14) after an interception for a touchdown in the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"They added two DBs this week with some of the injuries that they've had in [Defensive Back] David Long and [Cornerback] Robert Rochell. I have a lot of love for [Panthers Defensive Coordinator] Ejiro Evero. He's a great coach. He was incredibly influential in a positive way on a lot of great things that went on in the first five years. I've learned from him. He's a close friend. I love his family. You see his identity in terms of the detail, the precision and the competitive character that this group plays with in some of the different nuances that they're able to activate, whether it be with their front mechanics or some of the things they're doing on the second and third level."

Aug 22, 2020; Inglewood California, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety coach Ejiro Evero during a scrimmage at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Absolutely, you see and think about those things and in a lot of instances, you're remembering a lot of cool memories. What's pretty special about that is this has become a little bit consistent. When you're in your ninth year at a place and people leave usually for the right reasons, that's a pretty cool thing. Then when you have to compete against them, you try to be able to lock in and get after them and then you root for them after that game once it’s passed.”

The Rams have run into a multitude of familiar faces this season as not only have the Rams influenced the league over the last nine seasons, the NFC South in particular is filled with former Rams players and personnel.

