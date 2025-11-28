Rams' Davante Adams Talks Latest Hot Streak

The Los Angeles Rams took care of business on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the team's victorious effort, many players spoke to the media after the game, giving their takes on the events of the evening while making sure to praise their teammates.

After the game, many members of the organization spoke to the media. Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Cobie Durant , Jared Verse , Kobie Turner , Davante Adams, and Colby Parkinson were a few of the names that gave their time and shared their thoughts.

Adams has been a revelation in his return to California as his career's rejuvenation lined up with his newfound happiness as a member of the Rams. Calling it a college-like atmosphere in OTAs, Adams cited how close he's gotten to his teammates while praising the Rams' policy of mixing positions, creating versatile players and well-rounded humans, accomplishing the team's overall goals of exemplifying the innate traits within.

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by running back Kyren Williams (23) after a touchdown during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Last week, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke about Adams and the fun he's having, citing how good of a teammate he is and how that contributes to his happiness.

“I think celebrating other successes," stated McVay. "I think one of the coolest things that he said in his postgame (press conference) after the San Francisco game was the selflessness of this group and the genuine enjoyment. We talk about it all the time. You show me a good team, I'll show you a team that enjoys other successes much as their own. When you watch [Tight End] Colby Parkinson scores last week and Davante gives a little nudge to [Seahawks Cornerback Riq] Woolen in pursuit and how excited…and he's flexing and celebrating with Colby Parkinson."

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) acknowledges the crowd after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"He's a bright light for our football team. He's one of those guys that you want to work hard to not let him down. He has a swag, a charisma. He's has a style of play that I think is really cool that's rubbed off on our receiver room. But there are multiple examples. Our team is enjoying playing, but most importantly enjoying in playing together and celebrating each other's successes. I think that's on display a lot for Davante. That moment just because it’s one of the more recent ones it’s what stands out to me.”

