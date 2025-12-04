What Latest Rams’ Injury Report Means for Davante Adams

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals released their Wednesday injury reports, reports filled with superstars on both sides.

Los Angeles Rams

Despite the injuries, everyone is expected to play on Sunday for the Rams .

Did Not Participate

Davante Adams (Hamstring), Darious Williams (Tibia), and Poona Ford (Calf)

Limited

Kyren Williams (Ankle), Kamren Kinchens (Shoulder), Omar Speights (Limited), and Byron Young (Limited).

Full

Tutu Atwell (Hamstring)

Atwell has yet to be activated off injured reserve. On Wednesday, Rams head coach Sean McVay provided an update on where the team stands with Atwell's looming return. If Atwell isn't activated this week, the Rams will be forced to make a decision on activating him next week or letting him remain on injured reserve for the rest of the season.

It is widely believed that Atwell will be activated at some point. There is no indication for when.

“We haven't gone down that road yet but there are a number of things like what we've talked about," stated McVay. "I have a lot of love for him and what he's done and how he's handled it. It's been a unique set of circumstances relative to the timing and figuring out how you get 48 guys up and being able to balance that out relative to how many on offense, how many on defense and you're three specialists. That's not something that we've explored or really thought is a possibility, but you never know.”

McVay On Wednesday

“As far as injuries are concerned, [Running Back] Kyren [Williams], [Safety] Kam Kinchens and [Inside Linebacker] Omar Speights will be limited," stated McVay. "[Wide Receiver] Davante [Adams] with his hamstring will be a DNP. Darious has a little bit of a tibia that’s bothering him so he'll be a DNP and then [Nose Tackle] Poona Ford with his calf will be a DNP.”

McVay on Monday

“I think we came out fairly clean with your typical bumps and bruises," stated McVay. "[Running Back] Kyren's [Williams] ankle was pretty good today. He came back in the game. I thought he competed his tail off. [Wide Receiver] Davante [Adams] had a little bit of soreness in his hamstring, but nothing that we expect to restrict guys from being available this week. We might limit some guys in practice once we see how they come in tomorrow, but nothing that we expect to affect game statuses for Arizona.”

Arizona Cardinals

Did Not Participate

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (Ankle), Josh Sweat (Rest), Walter Nolen III (Knee), Max Melton (Heel), Marvin Harrison Jr (Heel), Greg Dortch (Chest), Trey Benson (Knee), and Kelvin Beachum (Groin).

Limited

Christian Jones (Knee), Emari Demercado (Ankle), and L.J. Collier (Knee).

