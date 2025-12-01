How Rams Failed to Meet High Expectations Against the Panthers
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Before the Los Angeles Rams took on the Carolina Panthers, I gave five predictions for the game. Despite the loss, let's see how the Rams did.
1. The Rams sack Bryce Young five times
While the Panthers do have a solid offensive line, the Rams are going to hunt. After recording four sacks last week, the team is hungry to add to their totals, and with the return of Ahkello Witherspoon, I'm expecting more blitzes from Chris Shula.
I see Young going down at least five times with Jared Verse and Byron Young securing a sack each.
Result: The Rams were only able to secure two sacks with Young and Braden Fiske splitting them. The Panthers kept Young safe with smart passing plays and 40 rushing plays. Young only had 20 passing attempts.
2. Davante Adams has a day to remember
Adams is entering a game that has multiple Panthers starters, including Jaycee Horn, set to miss the game. The secondary is weak and the Rams will take advantage. While Puka Nacua will get his, I'm expecting six catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns from Adams.
Result: Adams did have another incredible day. On five targets, Adams made four catches for 58 yards and two touchdowns.
3. Kam Curl records an interception
Bryce Young will be under pressure all day and the Rams will force him to throw deep. Recently, it's been Kamren Kinchens dropping into the box to take away the underneath throw and with Curl circling the secondary, I'm expecting him to come up with the pick.
Also, Emmanuel Forbes and Cobie Durant have recorded multiple interceptions each in recent weeks, thus I see Young trying to stay away from them.
Result: Not only did the Rams' secondary not force a turnover, they had one of their worst games of the season.
4. Konata Mumpfield scores a touchdown
Mumpfield got the call last week and made multiple big-time catches. The Rams are finally starting to realize what Mumpfield can do for them on third down and his ability to get open, especially in tight spaces has opened up the offense.
This feels like a game where Mumpfield can get lost in the mix, and thus, I see him finding the end zone.
Result: Mumpfield failed to get a single target on Sunday. Lots of reasons for this, but considering what happened, the Rams might've benefitted from involving Mumpfield more.
5. Kyren Williams goes off
While the Rams have had fast starts on offense, they've struggled to find success in the third quarter and in part the fourth quarter over the last few games. That changes on Sunday as a heavy dose of Kyren Williams is just what the doctor ordered.
Williams has at least 100 rushing yards and one touchdown on Sunday.
Result: Williams only got 13 carries which was shocking and he was banged up throughout the game. He finished with 72 yards and a touchdown. However, the Rams were able to move the ball on the ground with Blake Corum adding 81 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.
