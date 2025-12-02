What the Latest Tutu Atwell Means for Rams

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have kept Tutu Atwell on injured reserve longer than expected as he comes back from a hamstring injury. Despite all indications being made of the opposite, Atwell has yet to play since the Rams got back from London.

Tutu Atwell Remains on Injured Reserve

Despite the belief that Atwell would be active for the Panthers game, that ended up not happening and while his window is open, the Rams have yet to commit to activating him this week. Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke about the decision.

Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell (5) runs for a touchdown on an 88 yard pass play in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“We’ll see," stated McVay . "It's one of those deals, like I told you guys afterwards, I love Tutu. I love everything he's about. I would like to be able to figure out a way to get him going and get him involved if that fits for the collective, relative to the 48. There are a lot of factors in that. Once we get going on the game plan, we want to try to be able to figure out how to do that, but we have to have some other things that are in alignment before I can give you a clear-cut answer on it.”

McVay Explains the Decision

McVay was asked why Atwell wasn't activated and if Atwell's lack of usage on special teams was the reason behind it.

“There's not a problem," stated McVay. "He’s done everything he can control. What's unfortunate is you get a hamstring and you're out for an extended period of time and then certain roles and rhythms are established relative to special teams and how [Special Teams Coordinator] Chase [Blackburn] and [Assistant Special Teams Coach] Ben [Kotwica] are fielding certain groups where you're pulling from both offense and defense."

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"What does that look like with some of the mid skill that you have from running backs, tight ends and your inside backers? There are a lot of layers to it. Some of which, he just has no control over. That's the unfortunate thing. We want to be able to figure out how to get him up. It's just a matter of what it looks like that isn't exclusive to him, but how it affects a lot of different things that have to do with teams, different positions, how many guys you're going to carry whether it be from your defensive line, from your outside linebacker room or from your backend. There are a lot of moving parts relative to figuring out not only your 53, but more importantly, your 48 and your guys that have a jersey on game day.”

McVay should give an update on Wednesday.

