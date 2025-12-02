How Rams Injected New Life Into Davante Adams' Career

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams made the move of the offseason when they acquired Davante Adams. Adams, an All-Pro pass catcher, has turned the clock back on his career as he has reestablished himself as one of the most dangerous threats in the NFL.

After yet another multi-touchdown game, Adams has joined historic company.

A Fresh Start

After tough stints with the Jets and Raiders, Adams was feeling happy again in Los Angeles, saying so during OTAs.

"This game is supposed to be a kid's game and us just having a good time, a fun time out there together. For it to kind of feel like Pop Warner, high school, college ball all over again, that’s exactly what this team feels like in the best way possible. It feels like a college-type of camaraderie. I don't think I've seen a linebacker and a punter talking as much as I have since I've been here, or the kicker and quarterbacks, or whoever it is. There's just so much crossover."

"Even within myself, I found that it took a little more time for me to get integrated into the Jets team than it did getting here. I knew a lot more of the guys on this team even. So it kind of just depends, and a lot of that probably had to do with me going halfway through the season. It wasn’t this time of year where we had as much time together to be away from ball as well. It’s always going to be different, but I feel like this is what I needed just based off the vibe and the aura of the building. Everybody's in a good mood. It's not like a dark cloud over the building, and I've experienced that quite a bit over the last few years. So it's a glaring difference when you come into a building like this."

Adams has continued to state his pleasure in playing for the organization and his newfound happiness has translated onto the field as he's the NFL's current leader in touchdowns.

The Man on Fire

Adams has been electric for the Rams this season and as he sits with 14 touchdowns, he also stands a little over 300 yards away from joining Puka Nacua as a 1,000-yard receiver.

His recent performance puts him among Hall of Famers.

"This season marks the third time Davante Adams has recorded 14+ receiving TDs in a single season," reported the Rams PR Team. "Only Jerry Rice (6), Randy Moss (4) and Terrell Owens (4) had more such seasons in NFL history."

With Adams continuing to dominate, his Hall of Fame candidacy gets a little closer to being complete.

