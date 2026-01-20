Sean McVay Explains Decision to Bench Tutu Atwell

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams shocked the NFL when they decided to make Tutu Atwell inactive for their divisional matchup against the Chicago Bears. Here's the reason why.

McVay's Explanation

During his Monday presser, Rams head coach Sean McVay was asked why Atwell was made inactive. McVay would explain that it simply came down to the roster numbers and that Atwell's inability to play Special Teams forced McVay to make the move.

Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell (5) makes attach against San Francisco 49ers safety Marques Sigle (36) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Really just when you're talking about the amount of receivers and those guys' ability to contribute on [special] teams is the simplest approach,” stated McVay.

McVay was then asked if Atwell's benching will continue throughout the playoffs.

“I don't know that," stated McVay. "We'll have to figure out exactly what our 48 looks like. There is some flexibility and fluidity. That that was more of a [special] teams kind of thing. Once we really dive into the prep and figure out what these game plans are on each side of the football, that really will affect the decision making."

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts after a defensive stop against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

"Tutu did a great job throughout the course of the week and was a total stud about it. It hasn't been ideal, but sometimes it does come down to the numbers thing. The kicking game had something to do with that.”

The Rams play the Seahawks in the NFC Championship on Sunday.

The Analysis

While this is McVay's reasoning, and things do happen where tough choices are required, the Rams also didn't pay Tutu Atwell $10 million to play Special Teams. What happened that required such a move?

The real problem is this. Atwell's benching could have been more tolerable if the Rams didn't come out with a pass-heavy plan of attack. While getting the ball to Atwell would've been tough in these conditions, the Rams clearly did not have a problem using a plethora of receivers over their taller tight ends so why bench the one man who could put the Bears' secondary on the back step immediately.

Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell (5) is congratulated by wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) after he ran for a touchdown on an 88-yard pass play in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Even if Atwell doesn't get the ball, the threat of his speed alone is enough to stretch the defense vertically and horizontally, making those tight windows that Matthew Stafford tried to fit in the snow just a little bit wider. Not only did the lack of Atwell's presence allow the Bears to clamp down on Puka Nacua and Davante Adams , the realization that Stafford didn't have a single target fast enough to lob a pass to over a blitz gave Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen the pen to dial up pressure all night long, pressure that got home.

With a Seahawks team that's even more dangerous, it would be shocking to see Atwell benched for a second straight week after what the Rams witnessed in Chicago.

Follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.