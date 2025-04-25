Social Media Reacts to Rams Trading 1st-Round Pick
The Los Angeles Rams have been the best drafting team in recent years. General manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay have done an excellent job in find the right players in the draft no matter what pick they have or where they are picking from. The Rams will once again not have a first round pick because they traded their pick with the Atlanta Falcons.
That may be a shock with many outside of the Rams organization. But for the Rams they are stacking up draft picks not only in this year's draft but in the 2026 NFL Draft as well. The Rams feel like they can get better and select their pick in the second round and that is why they made the trade. And the Rams have a great track record of doing so.
Now the Ram fans will have to wait till Friday to make their first selection of the 2025 NFL Draft but they will be happy when they make their pick because of the success their team has had in any round in the draft.
The Rams trading their first-round pick had social media buzzing.
"After tonight’s trades, the Rams and Browns now own double 1s in the 2026 NFL Draft," said ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.
"Jared Verse remains the only 1st-round draft pick by the Los Angeles Rams since the Obama administration," said one fan.
"Rams getting Arch Manning next years draft," added another fan.
"Sean McVay says the Rams suspected earlier this week that they would most likely trade their 1st-round pick, but the draft-night value was "better than we anticipated." Les Snead also explored moving up, but prices were too high," added another fan.
"No matter what happens the rest of this draft, the Rams landing the Falcons 2026 1st is great business!," added another fan
"Rams fleeced the Falcons. Sean McVay and Les Snead are going to sell the farm with the 2 first rounders to get a franchise QB in the QB-heavy draft in 2026," added another fan.
"The Rams trade is ALL about next year. Trading this year's 26th & 101st picks for the 46th & 242nd picks in this draft is a loss in this draft. The only win is next year's first," added another fan.
"I waited all this time to see the Rams draft just for them to trade the pick lol. I like the move though," added another fan.
The Rams might have gotten the steal of the draft without even making a first round selection. The Rams have set themselves up well.
Remember to follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI for all Rams updates.
You can also check out more of our content on our Facebook page now WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.