Sam Darnold's Coach Had a Message for the Doubters After QB's NFC Triumph

Sam Darnold's career resurgence will now get the proper attention it deserves as the quarterback elevated his Seattle Seahawks over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC championship game to secure a spot in the Super Bowl and the two weeks of hoopla that comes with it. Now everyone can sit back and digest that he could put the cherry on top of back-to-back 14-win seasons in spectacular fashion. And wonder what odds they could have gotten a few years ago on the proposition that he—not Josh Allen nor Baker Mayfield—would be the first QB from the 2018 draft to play in a Super Bowl.

Darnold was sensational in Seattle's hard-earned win on Sunday, completing 25 of his 36 throws for 346 yards and three touchdowns. He also took diligent care of the football and put his defense in the appropriate positions to withstand an incredibly skilled Matthew Stafford & Co.

If there were any lingering doubts about the legitimacy of Darnold's game, they should have long ago been answered. But for casuals who haven't noticed that this guy has been awesome for two full years now, the NFC championship was the big-stage statement needed to change the conversation.

"You can't talk about the game without talking about our quarterback," Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said after the win. "I mean, he just shut a lot of people up tonight so I'm really happy for him."

Seahawks HC Mike MacDonald says Sam Darnold shut a lot of people up tonight 🤫 pic.twitter.com/JNYtzWjEJR — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 26, 2026

That's what it's all about right there. Sure, the titles are spectacular but being able to zip up some clowns who haven't properly respected Darnold's play is priceless. And to have the opportunity to zip them up forever in the Super Bowl should add some fuel to the quarterback's fire. Although, Jalen Hurts won the game's MVP last year and that did precious little to being an A-block topic all season.

Still, more and more people are seeing Darnold in a whole new light.

