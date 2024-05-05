Raven Country

NFL Draft Class Rankings: Ravens Top 5?

The Baltimore Ravens have been praised for their 2024 NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Washington Huskies offensive lineman Roger Rosengarten (73) against
Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Washington Huskies offensive lineman Roger Rosengarten (73) against / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens have impressed the NFL for years with their ability to find the right players in the draft. And it appears that 2024 is no different.

Even though tnone of the Ravens rookies will play a down for several months, Sports Illustrated ranked Baltimore's draft class as the fifth-best in the league.

"What else is new? The Ravens are one of the best organizations in the NFL for a reason, and much of it is understanding their philosophy more than any other team," Sports Illustrated writes. "In the draft, Baltimore started by nabbing a lanky, physical corner in Nate Wiggins and then found value in tackle Roger Rosengarten, edge rusher Adisa Isaac and corner TJ Tampa. It’s another nice haul for general manager Eric DeCosta."

The only teams to rank higher than the Ravens are the Arizona Cardinals, who selected a league-high 12 players, the Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers and AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Ravens addressed needs across the board early and got some solid value picks later in the draft, resulting in a favorable class for them this year. However, it remains to be seen how much these rookies will play for the upcoming season, which will ultimately dictate how successful they will be.

Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.