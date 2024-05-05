NFL Draft Class Rankings: Ravens Top 5?
The Baltimore Ravens have impressed the NFL for years with their ability to find the right players in the draft. And it appears that 2024 is no different.
Even though tnone of the Ravens rookies will play a down for several months, Sports Illustrated ranked Baltimore's draft class as the fifth-best in the league.
"What else is new? The Ravens are one of the best organizations in the NFL for a reason, and much of it is understanding their philosophy more than any other team," Sports Illustrated writes. "In the draft, Baltimore started by nabbing a lanky, physical corner in Nate Wiggins and then found value in tackle Roger Rosengarten, edge rusher Adisa Isaac and corner TJ Tampa. It’s another nice haul for general manager Eric DeCosta."
The only teams to rank higher than the Ravens are the Arizona Cardinals, who selected a league-high 12 players, the Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers and AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Ravens addressed needs across the board early and got some solid value picks later in the draft, resulting in a favorable class for them this year. However, it remains to be seen how much these rookies will play for the upcoming season, which will ultimately dictate how successful they will be.
