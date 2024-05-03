Ravens Scouting Director Explains WR Pick
The Baltimore Ravens addressed their need at receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft by selecting North Carolina wideout Devontez Walker in the fourth round.
There were chances to go for a receiver sooner, but the Ravens were happy with choosing Walker when they did at the No. 113 overall pick.
"He just has vertical explosiveness [and] the ability to get behind coverage, take the top off the defense, make big plays," director of college scouting David Blackburn said. "He is a threat, and he also does it at his size. He's not a small guy, and he doesn't play small downfield. He can put pressure on the defense, and he's able to make some contested catches downfield. I think that bodes well for our offense and our quarterback."
The Ravens like what Walker brings on the field, but they were also impressed with the other things that come with being a member of the organization.
"The thing that I really like most about him is that he's encountered some athletic adversity in his life, and he's overcome," Blackburn said. "And, he's a really mentally tough kid, as well as physically tough. He works at his craft, and he's a great teammate. So, outside of those physical traits that he has, he has a lot of intangibles as well."
While Walker may struggle to see playing time in his rookie year behind Zay Flowers, Nelson Agholor and Rashod Bateman on the depth chart, the Ravens are hopeful that Walker can develop and grow a lot in his first season, making him that much better in the years to come.
