Ravens Rookie OT Looking for Improvement

The Baltimore Ravens believe in their second-round pick, but he sees a lot to work on in his game.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Washington Huskies offensive lineman Roger Rosengarten (73) against
Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Washington Huskies offensive lineman Roger Rosengarten (73) against / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
The Baltimore Ravens saw a potential long-term mainstay on the offensive line when they selected Washington's Roger Rosengarten in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Rosengarten also sees a long, successful career for himself, but he knows he has to up his game at the NFL level in order to do so.

"I'm my own biggest critic," Rosengarten said. "I think there's a lot in my game that I need to critique and get better at. So, when it comes back to game film, I wish I could give you one strong answer, but I have a whole lot to work on my game. My game isn't perfect, but I feel like I have certain strengths in certain areas and certain weaknesses in areas, but it's [throughout] the offensive line. It could be get-off, it could be hand placement. [It's] A to Z really."

Rosengarten played right tackle at Washington last season and they won every game up until the National Championship when they lost to the Michigan Wolverines, so he found a lot of success in the past year. However, he always sees room for improvement.

That's an excellent quality to have as a young player, and having the desire to get better is possibly a big reason why the Ravens took him. The coaching staff is all about development, and it appears Rosengarten is on the same page with them about that.

Rosengarten will have a chance to improve his game at Ravens rookie minicamp from May 3-6 and 10-13.

