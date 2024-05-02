Raven Country

Ravens LB Gets New Jersey Number

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Trenton Simpson will look a little different in the upcoming season.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 12, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Trenton Simpson (30) takes the
Nov 12, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Trenton Simpson (30) takes the / Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Trenton Simpson is entering his second NFL season, but he will look a little different compared to his rookie year.

Simpson announced on Instagram that he would be changing his jersey number from 30 to 23 to honor his mother.

Simpson, a third-round pick last year out of Clemson, didn't play a whole lot in his rookie season with Patrick Queen and Roquan Smith locking down the middle linebacker spots. However, with Queen no longer on the team after signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Simpson is expected to have a larger role on defense this season. And Smith feels confident in Simpson's abilities after being teammates for a year.

"He has all the potential in the world," Smith said. "It's just going to be about putting that on the field week in and week out and just trusting his ability. If he does that, I think he'll be the best second-year linebacker in the league, in my opinion."

Simpson appeared in 15 games for the Ravens in 2023, but he only logged 46 defensive snaps all season. He saw more action on special teams, playing in 258 snaps, proving to be valuable in that area.

Perhaps the confidence Smith has in Simpson, along with his new number change to honor his mother's athletic career could give the second-year pro the sophomore leap he's looking for.

Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published |Modified
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.