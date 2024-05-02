Ravens Three Biggest Needs at NFL Draft
The Baltimore Ravens are fortifying their roster with their 2024 NFL Draft class, but the team is far from finalized.
Even though the Ravens are one of the more complete rosters in the NFL, they still have holes they need to fill. Sports Illustrated identified the team's three biggest needs: receiver, tackle and an edge rusher.
"The Ravens addressed their needs at cornerback and offensive guard with the draft selections of Nate Wiggins and Roger Rosengarten in the first and second rounds, respectively," Sports Illustrated writes. "Those were likely the right moves, but again, Lamar Jackson will have a thin receiving corps unless Rashod Bateman finally puts it together to help Zay Flowers. Baltimore is also thin at edge rusher, with Odafe Oweh and Kyle Van Noy as the top options."
SI believes that Rosengarten fits at guard, but there's a good chance he ends up playing tackle like he did in college. It's where he feels the most comfortable, but also where he has the most experience. It may result in the team shuffling around some players, but Rosengarten should have a chance to be a tackle for the team in the long term.
As for the receiver position, the team did extend Bateman right before the draft, a sign that they feel confident in his abilities to improve. His production needs to increase, but with injuries behind him, there's a chance that he fulfills that prophecy.
As for the pass rushing spot, third-round pick Adisa Isaac will be a factor. However, it is unsure exactly how much a rookie can be a top contributor at that position in particular. Isaac had a knack for tackling for a loss in college, and if he can translate early in his NFL career, that will check off the need for the Ravens.
