NFL Power Rankings: Ravens Top 5 After Draft?
The Baltimore Ravens entered the offseason as one of the NFL's top teams, And while the team may have taken a step back with some losses in free agency, the Ravens had a strong draft, filling those needs with high-upside talent.
The Ravens offseason up until this point has kept them in the conversation among the league's top teams, placing them at No. 5 in Bleacher Report's post-draft power rankings.
"There has been quite a bit of roster turnover in Baltimore this year, whether it was the addition of Derrick Henry at running back or losses along the offensive line and at linebacker," Bleacher Report writes. "Baltimore bolstered its offensive line on Day 2 of the draft, and first-round pick Nate Wiggins could be a starter for the Ravens in the secondary right away. Zay Flowers could also have a new running mate at wide receiver in Devontez Walker, and the return of veteran tight end Mark Andrews will help."
The only teams ahead of the Ravens in the power rankings were the Houston Texans, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers and Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
The Texans are the only team ahead of the Ravens that didn't make it to the conference championship game last season, but considering the trade for receiver Stefon Diggs, it's possible that their outlook could be brighter.
However, the Ravens are simply going to run their own race and focus on what they can control as they prepare for the upcoming season.
