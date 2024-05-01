Raven Country

NFL Power Rankings: Ravens Top 5 After Draft?

The Baltimore Ravens had a strong 2024 NFL Draft. Where does that put them in the latest power rankings?

Jeremy Brener

Feb 27, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talks to the media at
Feb 27, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talks to the media at / Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Baltimore Ravens entered the offseason as one of the NFL's top teams, And while the team may have taken a step back with some losses in free agency, the Ravens had a strong draft, filling those needs with high-upside talent.

The Ravens offseason up until this point has kept them in the conversation among the league's top teams, placing them at No. 5 in Bleacher Report's post-draft power rankings.

"There has been quite a bit of roster turnover in Baltimore this year, whether it was the addition of Derrick Henry at running back or losses along the offensive line and at linebacker," Bleacher Report writes. "Baltimore bolstered its offensive line on Day 2 of the draft, and first-round pick Nate Wiggins could be a starter for the Ravens in the secondary right away. Zay Flowers could also have a new running mate at wide receiver in Devontez Walker, and the return of veteran tight end Mark Andrews will help."

The only teams ahead of the Ravens in the power rankings were the Houston Texans, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers and Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The Texans are the only team ahead of the Ravens that didn't make it to the conference championship game last season, but considering the trade for receiver Stefon Diggs, it's possible that their outlook could be brighter.

However, the Ravens are simply going to run their own race and focus on what they can control as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.