Alabama CB Leads 7-Round Ravens Mock Draft

The Baltimore Ravens could go for a cornerback to kick off tonight's 2024 NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 2, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner (15) and defensive
Dec 2, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner (15) and defensive / Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
The Baltimore Ravens are waking up on the first day of the 2024 NFL Draft knowing they will likely pick someone with the No. 30 overall pick.

There's always a chance for a trade whether it be up or down, but the Ravens can pick at No. 30 if they choose to do so.

If Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry is still on the board by the time the Ravens are on the clock, he could be the pick - just as The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec has in his seven-round mock draft.

"For this mock, the Ravens stay put and draft McKinstry, a smart and athletic corner who never missed a game at Alabama and plays with the type of intelligence and intensity that Baltimore would love. At 5-foot-11, 196 pounds, McKinstry doesn’t have elite speed, but he’s long, plays under control and has very good technique. He’ll have a chance to contribute immediately at outside cornerback, where the Ravens lack depth," The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec writes.

Zrebiec mentions that there is a chance general manager Eric DeCosta trades back in an attempt to grab more picks, but that isn't a guarantee. However, Zrebiec has the Ravens trading out of their second-round pick with the Denver Broncos for a third-round pick, fourth-round pick and 2025 fourth-round pick.

With their additional picks, the Ravens add three offensive linemen, a running back, three front-seven members and a defensive back, giving them a well-rounded class. DeCosta has looked for wide-ranging draft classes, which has helped him build the team he has, and it would be a very good start if McKinstry was the pick to lead off.

Jeremy Brener

