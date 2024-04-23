Raven Country

Could Ravens Trade Later in NFL Draft?

The Baltimore Ravens have just three picks in the Top 100, but could that change in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Jeremy Brener

Feb 27, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta speaks during a
Feb 27, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta speaks during a / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Baltimore Ravens are dotting their I's and crossing their T's as the 2024 NFL Draft inches closer, and this year, general manager Eric DeCosta must score big after losing several key players in free agency.

However, there are concerns amongst general managers around the league that this year's draft class is more top-heavy than usual, meaning there is a large dropoff in quality at the middle of the draft.

"I think there will be a lot of teams beyond No. 80 trying to move up and secure a decent player," SI insider Conor Orr writes. "There will also be a lot of teams immediately beyond pick No. 80 trying to flee and build up draft equity for the following year when the class might be more robust."

This doesn't bose well for the Ravens, who only have two picks before No. 80 overall. The team has a pick in each round but an additional pick in Round 4 & 7.

Each year, teams are always looking to trade up and down, and the Ravens shouldn't be immune from that. Baltimore has made a trade during the draft in every year of DeCosta's tenure, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see them make some moves this weekend. The team could also look to trade some of the later picks to bring established players in so that the team can have more veterans for a hopeful Super Bowl run this season.

Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.