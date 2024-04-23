Could Ravens Trade Later in NFL Draft?
The Baltimore Ravens are dotting their I's and crossing their T's as the 2024 NFL Draft inches closer, and this year, general manager Eric DeCosta must score big after losing several key players in free agency.
However, there are concerns amongst general managers around the league that this year's draft class is more top-heavy than usual, meaning there is a large dropoff in quality at the middle of the draft.
"I think there will be a lot of teams beyond No. 80 trying to move up and secure a decent player," SI insider Conor Orr writes. "There will also be a lot of teams immediately beyond pick No. 80 trying to flee and build up draft equity for the following year when the class might be more robust."
This doesn't bose well for the Ravens, who only have two picks before No. 80 overall. The team has a pick in each round but an additional pick in Round 4 & 7.
Each year, teams are always looking to trade up and down, and the Ravens shouldn't be immune from that. Baltimore has made a trade during the draft in every year of DeCosta's tenure, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see them make some moves this weekend. The team could also look to trade some of the later picks to bring established players in so that the team can have more veterans for a hopeful Super Bowl run this season.
Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!