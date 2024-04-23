Ravens' Ed Reed Has Family Ties in NFL Draft
Baltimore Ravens legend Ed Reed will have his eyes on the NFL Draft this weekend, but he'll have closer attention when it comes to two players in particular.
The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov tweeted that Reed has a nephew and cousin who are waiting to hear their name called this weekend: Air Force defensive back Trey Taylor and Tulane receiver Jha'Quan Jackson.
Taylor stands 6-0 and weighs 210 pounds, making him undersized for the next level. However, if he can present a strong football IQ, a team could look to take a shot on him on Day 3 or in undrafted free agency. Taylor recorded 74 tackles in 13 games during his senior season at Air Force, the best year in his collegiate career.
Jackson is projected to be a slot receiver in the NFL with a meager 5-11 frame. He only caught 26 passes this season for 439 yards and four touchdowns, but Jackson has experience being used as a gadget guy in an offense. He ran the ball five times at Tulane last season and returned nine punts. In 2022, Jackson scored a return touchdown and had 22 returns.
Flexibility is everything in the NFL, especially when there are only 53 roster spots on each team. Anything that will help these Day 3 players stand out will help their cause, and their versatility and family legacy could be what gets them drafted this weekend.
