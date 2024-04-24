Raven Country

Ravens Could Be Looking to Trade Up for OT

The Baltimore Ravens may be looking for a move in the NFL Draft.

The Baltimore Ravens are making their final preparations ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, and they are doing their homework specifically on the offensive tackle class.

However, they aren't alone in wanting an offensive tackle, and there could be a number of teams targeting the position in Thursday's first round.

NFL insider Daniel Jeremiah tweeted that "everyone" is moving up for an offensive tackle.

There's potential for the Ravens to be part of that group, especially if there is a specific player that they like. There's a chance that eight offensive tackles can be taken in the first round, and if there's a run on them in the middle of the round, the Ravens may feel the need to move up to ensure they get their guy.

It's almost certain that the Ravens won't be able to grab Notre Dame's Joe Alt, Penn State's Olu Fashanu or Oregon State's Taliese Fuaga. Those guys could all go in the top 10, but if the others fall into the middle of the round, there's an opportunity for the Ravens there for the taking.

If Alabama’s JC Latham, Washington’s Troy Fautanu and Georgia’s Amarius Mims fall into the 20’s, the Ravens may make some calls to move up if they need to. There’s a chance teams could also trade up for Oklahoma’s Tyler Guyton or Arizona’s Jordan Morgan, and the Ravens are hoping all eight aren’t gone by the time they are on the clock. The only way to ensure that an offensive tackle will be available is to take control of their own destiny and grab the tackle they truly want.

