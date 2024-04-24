Raven Country

Ravens Named Landing Spot for Former Broncos OL

The Baltimore Ravens could look for some interior offensive linemen in the 2024 NFL Draft, or they could look to sign a veteran free agent.

The Baltimore Ravens will be looking for some offensive linemen help in this weekend's NFL Draft, but that doesn't mean the team can't also look at some free agent options.

Among those still looking for a team is veteran guard Dalton Risner, who spent last season with the Minnesota Vikings after four years with the Denver Broncos.

Bleacher Report suggests that the Ravens could sign Risner in free agency if they don't find a suitable starter in the draft.

"Risner will likely find a landing spot at some point after the draft, which he did last season, signing with the Vikings in September. Ideally, though, he'll land with a good team and with an opportunity to start," Bleacher Report writes. "The Baltimore Ravens could be an ideal spot for Risner, as Baltimore remains one of the top teams in the AFC. The Ravens also lost starting guards Kevin Zeitler and John Simpson in free agency."

The 28-year-old Risner would help fill a gap vacated by either John Simpson or Kevin Zeitler, who both left Baltimore this offseason. With two starting guards down, the Ravens still have yet to replace them. While Baltimore is happy with the depth on the offensive line, there's reason to believe the team will look towards the draft or post-draft free agency to find replacements.

Ben Cleveland has just seven career starts in his three years with the Ravens, while second-year pro Andrew Vorhees was injured all of last season. So if the Ravens don't use the draft to fill in both of those spots, it could behoove the front office to send a call Risner's way.

