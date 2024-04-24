Why Ravens Signed WR Extension Before Draft
The Baltimore Ravens are making things clearer at the receiver position by signing Rashod Bateman to a three-year, $15 million extension on Wednesday, less than 48 hours before the 2024 NFL Draft.
Bateman, a 2021 first-round pick, was awaiting a decision on whether the Ravens would pick up his fifth-year option or let him become a free agent following the 2024 season. Instead of going down either of those paths, Bateman and the Ravens agreed to a long-term deal.
The deal will pay Bateman $5 million per year, which is far less than what he would have made with his fifth-year option. The Ravens also weren't willing to let Bateman enter a contract year, which shows that there is desire to keep him.
With Zay Flowers added to the offense, it didn't make sense to have Bateman making fifth-year option money when he doesn't play a role that warrants that kind of money. Bateman finished sixth on the team in receiving yards last season, but with Odell Beckham Jr. gone and Nelson Agholor entering his age-30 campaign, there's room for Bateman to have a larger role within the offense.
With Bateman under contract, it also gives the Ravens an opportunity to focus on other positions when picking in this weekend's draft. The team has been eyeing defensive backs, pass rushers and offensive linemen, and with receiver moving down on the priority list, the other positions move up.
The question of whether or not the Ravens were right to extend Bateman will be answered during the season. For the likely WR3, a $5 million price tag won't break the bank, and given the fact that he has first-round upside, the deal could turn into a massive bargain for the Ravens.
