Former Ravens OT Retires After 10-Year Career
A former member of the Baltimore Ravens is hanging up his cleats.
James Hurst, who played with the Ravens from 2014-19, announced his retirement via Instagram on Wednesday.
Hurst, 32, signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2014, but quickly made his way up the depth chart, starting five games during his rookie season. By 2017, he became a full-time starter, but injuries in 2018 reverted him back to a reserve role the following season.
In 2020, he signed a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints, but he was able to pull a three-year extension the following offseason. Since then, he had been a key player on the offensive line for the Saints, becoming a full-time starter for the past three years.
While he hadn't played for the Ravens in five years, Hurst's retirement affects them with the NFL Draft coming up this weekend. With Hurst's retirement, the Saints now have a big need to fill on the offensive line, just as the Ravens do. There's now a chance that the Saints could end up taking a player or two that the Ravens may be targeting with a later pick.
