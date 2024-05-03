Ravens' Marlon Humphrey Defends Steelers RB
The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers may not like each other, but they do respect one another (sometimes).
The fifth-year option deadline came and went on Thursday, and Steelers running back Najee Harris was among the 12 players who didn't have their option accepted. This means that Harris will be a free agent following the 2024 season. Among the other players that didn't have their option accepted were No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson, Steelers quarterback Justin Fields and Kansas City Chiefs receiver Kadarius Toney.
All of the aforementioned players have struggled greatly, but Harris has run for over 1,000 yards in each of his first three NFL seasons. The decision to decline Harris' option had Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey voice his opinion on social media.
Running backs and their valuation have been a major point of controversy over the past few seasons. The likes of Jonathan Taylor and Saquon Barkley, two of the league's best at the position, didn't receive ideal contracts from their team, forcing the franchise tag to be used on both of them.
Harris shares a backfield with Jaylen Warren, a promising young back who has been one of the better backups in the last two years, so that might contribute to the decision behind not accepting Harris' option.
But regardless of the reasoning from the Steelers organization, it's rare for a Raven to stand up for a rival like Humphrey did here. The kumbaya is nice once in a while, but it likely won't continue when the two teams meet in the fall.
