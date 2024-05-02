Raven Country

Ravens RB Plan Revealed After Draft

The Baltimore Ravens could boast one of the league's deepest backfields.

Jeremy Brener

The Baltimore Ravens put the rest of the league on notice when they signed Derrick Henry this offseason.

However, it takes more than one player to build a running back room. While Henry remains the focal point for the Ravens backfield, several other players could make a difference as well.

"Keaton Mitchell will likely see a prominent role once he's fully recovered from last year's ACL injury. Justice Hill is back for another go in Baltimore, and the Ravens used a fifth-round pick on Marshall product Rasheen Ali," Bleacher Report writes.

"Ali is another quick-twitch back who can help fill that speed role during Mitchell's recovery and in tandem with the second-year back once he returns. Fullback Patrick Ricard should round out Baltimore's backfield for the eighth straight season."

Ali is the most intriguing of the running backs behind Henry. While Mitchell could have another exciting season, he's coming off a torn ACL, which offers no guarantee that he'll be able to match what he was able to do in his rookie year. Ali ran for over 2,800 yards in his four-year college career at Marshall, proving he can rack up yards in bunches.

Whether it's Ali or Mitchell taking on that No. 2 role, the Ravens have someone who can take some pressure off Henry. While he's capable of being the every-down back, Henry is entering his age-30 season, and the Ravens will want him healthy throughout the year to prepare for a deep playoff run. And that makes the depth for the team that much more important.

