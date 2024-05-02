Ravens CB a Favorite to Win Rookie of Year
As the No. 30 overall pick, it's hard to rise above and be the best rookie in the class, but Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins will have a chance to do so.
FanDuel released betting odds for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award, and Wiggins came in with the eighth-best odds at +2500.
Those tied with Wiggins include Payton Wilson (Pittsburgh Steelers), Edgerrin Cooper (Green Bay Packers), and Cooper DeJean (Philadelphia Eagles).
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Dallas Turner had the best odds at +500. Indianapolis Colts pass rusher Laiatu Latu came in second with +650, while Jared Verse (Los Angeles Rams, +1000), Quinyon Mitchell (Philadelphia Eagles, +1100), Terrion Arnold (Detroit Lions, +1100), Byron Murphy II (Seattle Seahawks, +1200) and Chop Robinson (Miami Dolphins, +1600) all ranked ahead of Wiggins.
A lot of Wiggins' chances to win the award will be tied to how much playing time he'll get. It may be difficult stepping into the Ravens secondary as a rookie after the team came off a strong season, but he will have every chance to earn reps throughout training camp.
If Wiggins can play how he did in college and have it translate immediately to the NFL, there could be a rise in his odds early on in the season. However, he'll have to earn his spot to start alongisde Marlon Humphrey as the second cornerback on the depth chart with Brandon Stephens currently in between him and the starting lineup.
