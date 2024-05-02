Raven Country

Ravens CB a Favorite to Win Rookie of Year

The Baltimore Ravens haven't had a player win Defensive Rookie of the Year since Terrell Suggs in 2003.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 29, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Clemson defensive back Nate Wiggins (DB42) talks to the media
Feb 29, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Clemson defensive back Nate Wiggins (DB42) talks to the media / Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

As the No. 30 overall pick, it's hard to rise above and be the best rookie in the class, but Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins will have a chance to do so.

FanDuel released betting odds for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award, and Wiggins came in with the eighth-best odds at +2500.

Those tied with Wiggins include Payton Wilson (Pittsburgh Steelers), Edgerrin Cooper (Green Bay Packers), and Cooper DeJean (Philadelphia Eagles).

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Dallas Turner had the best odds at +500. Indianapolis Colts pass rusher Laiatu Latu came in second with +650, while Jared Verse (Los Angeles Rams, +1000), Quinyon Mitchell (Philadelphia Eagles, +1100), Terrion Arnold (Detroit Lions, +1100), Byron Murphy II (Seattle Seahawks, +1200) and Chop Robinson (Miami Dolphins, +1600) all ranked ahead of Wiggins.

A lot of Wiggins' chances to win the award will be tied to how much playing time he'll get. It may be difficult stepping into the Ravens secondary as a rookie after the team came off a strong season, but he will have every chance to earn reps throughout training camp.

If Wiggins can play how he did in college and have it translate immediately to the NFL, there could be a rise in his odds early on in the season. However, he'll have to earn his spot to start alongisde Marlon Humphrey as the second cornerback on the depth chart with Brandon Stephens currently in between him and the starting lineup.

Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.