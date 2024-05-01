Ravens Rookie OT Eyes 'Special' Opportunity
The Baltimore Ravens have Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry leading their offense, but in order for both of those players to thrive, they need a solid offensive line.
That's why the Ravens felt the need to fortify the trenches with second-round pick Roger Rosengarten, and he knows how important his role will be blocking for Jackson and Henry.
"When I thought [about] Baltimore, you think Lamar [Jackson], and then you think [about] the new addition of Derrick Henry," Rosengarten said. "You get a guy that high level, a guy who runs hard, trusts his O-linemen. I know he loves his linemen from just watching him back when he was at Tennessee. To now see him finally in Baltimore, it's super exciting. To know that I'm going to get reps blocking for Derrick Henry, that's something that you don't really think of growing up watching him when he was at Alabama [and] wins the Heisman [Trophy]. It kind of comes full circle. Getting to block for a guy like that is super special."
Rosengarten is expected to compete for a starting job at the tackle spot. He has experience playing both left and right tackle in college. Last season, he played on the right side with a left-handed quarterback in Michael Penix Jr., going all the way to the National Championship.
Rosengarten has played in high-pressure situations and the fact that he knows the impact of his presence in Baltimore could get him early consistent reps in his career.
