Raven Country

Ravens Rookie OT Eyes 'Special' Opportunity

The Baltimore Ravens rookie lineman sees what this offense already has.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Washington Huskies offensive lineman Roger Rosengarten (73) against
Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Washington Huskies offensive lineman Roger Rosengarten (73) against / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Baltimore Ravens have Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry leading their offense, but in order for both of those players to thrive, they need a solid offensive line.

That's why the Ravens felt the need to fortify the trenches with second-round pick Roger Rosengarten, and he knows how important his role will be blocking for Jackson and Henry.

"When I thought [about] Baltimore, you think Lamar [Jackson], and then you think [about] the new addition of Derrick Henry," Rosengarten said. "You get a guy that high level, a guy who runs hard, trusts his O-linemen. I know he loves his linemen from just watching him back when he was at Tennessee. To now see him finally in Baltimore, it's super exciting. To know that I'm going to get reps blocking for Derrick Henry, that's something that you don't really think of growing up watching him when he was at Alabama [and] wins the Heisman [Trophy]. It kind of comes full circle. Getting to block for a guy like that is super special."

Rosengarten is expected to compete for a starting job at the tackle spot. He has experience playing both left and right tackle in college. Last season, he played on the right side with a left-handed quarterback in Michael Penix Jr., going all the way to the National Championship.

Rosengarten has played in high-pressure situations and the fact that he knows the impact of his presence in Baltimore could get him early consistent reps in his career.

Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.