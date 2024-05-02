Ravens Building OL Competition
The Baltimore Ravens are still figuring out what they will do at the guard spots after the 2024 NFL Draft.
While the team drafted two offensive linemen in Roger Rosengarten and Nick Samac, there isn't a guarantee in who will be on the interior alongside Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum.
However, ESPN's Jamison Hensley lined out the current state of affairs at the guard position.
"Baltimore didn't draft a guard despite losing both of its starters --Kevin Zeitler and John Simpson-- in free agency and not signing any veterans to replace them. After the draft, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said backup Ben Cleveland, second-year lineman Andrew Vorhees and rookie Nick Samac all could be options to step up to fill those spots at left and right guard," Hensley wrote.
The Ravens could also look to sign a veteran after the draft like Dalton Risner, who is staying in free agency waiting for the right opportunity to come along. However, the Ravens can't guarantee Risner or another comparable free agent won't sign elsewhere.
Out of the options currently on the roster, Cleveland has the most experience, playing in 37 games for the Ravens since being drafted in 2021. Vorhees didn't play in 2023 after tearing his ACL at the NFL Combine, and Samac will start the offseason on the sidelines after breaking his leg in November.
Given who they have, they are adding competition for every player in there, which will hopefully ensure that the Ravens get the best possible player to start at guard for them.
