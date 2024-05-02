Raven Country

Ravens Building OL Competition

The Baltimore Ravens' biggest training camp battle could come down to the offensive line.

Jeremy Brener

Aug 11, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens guard Ben Cleveland (66) walks the
Aug 11, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens guard Ben Cleveland (66) walks the / Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Baltimore Ravens are still figuring out what they will do at the guard spots after the 2024 NFL Draft.

While the team drafted two offensive linemen in Roger Rosengarten and Nick Samac, there isn't a guarantee in who will be on the interior alongside Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum.

However, ESPN's Jamison Hensley lined out the current state of affairs at the guard position.

"Baltimore didn't draft a guard despite losing both of its starters --Kevin Zeitler and John Simpson-- in free agency and not signing any veterans to replace them. After the draft, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said backup Ben Cleveland, second-year lineman Andrew Vorhees and rookie Nick Samac all could be options to step up to fill those spots at left and right guard," Hensley wrote.

The Ravens could also look to sign a veteran after the draft like Dalton Risner, who is staying in free agency waiting for the right opportunity to come along. However, the Ravens can't guarantee Risner or another comparable free agent won't sign elsewhere.

Out of the options currently on the roster, Cleveland has the most experience, playing in 37 games for the Ravens since being drafted in 2021. Vorhees didn't play in 2023 after tearing his ACL at the NFL Combine, and Samac will start the offseason on the sidelines after breaking his leg in November.

Given who they have, they are adding competition for every player in there, which will hopefully ensure that the Ravens get the best possible player to start at guard for them.

Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.