Ravens Sign Four Rookies to Contracts
The Baltimore Ravens are putting pen to paper with some of their newest team members.
According to ESPN insider Field Yates, the Ravens have signed Nate Wiggins, Roger Rosengarten, T.J. Tampa and Sanoussi Kane to their rookie contracts.
Wiggins, a cornerback out of Clemson, was the team's first draft pick at No. 30 overall. He'll have a fifth-year option attached to his contract, giving the team an opportunity to end the contract after the 2027 season or give him an out after 2028 at an increased salary if he plays well.
Rosengarten, an offensive lineman out of Washington, was drafted at No. 62 overall in the second round. He's expected to compete for a starting spot on the offensive line this season, either at right tackle or one of the interior guard positions. However, he played tackle in college and could be an option at right tackle with Ronnie Stanley on the left.
Tampa, a cornerback out of Iowa State, was high on the Ravens board, but wasn't selected until the end of the fourth round. He'll have a chance to compete for playing time at the slot position in the offseason.
Kane, the team's final selection of the draft, is a defensive back out of Purdue. If Kane has a role for the Ravens this season, it will likely be on special teams. However, seventh-round picks have been given a shot with the Ravens before, so he'll have a chance to prove himself to the coaching staff.
Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!