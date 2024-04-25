Raven Country

Ravens WRs Working Out with Top NFL Talent

Baltimore Ravens receiver Zay Flowers and quarterback Malik Cunningham are working out with some of the NFL's top players this offseason.

/ Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
The Baltimore Ravens are sharpening their tools this offseason, and some of them are doing it alongside some of the best players in the NFL.

Second-year pros Zay Flowers and Malik Cunningham were seen working out with receivers A.J. Brown (Philadelphia Eagles), Elijah Moore (Cleveland Browns) and Jaylen Waddle (Miami Dolphins).

Flowers has been viewed as one of the best young route runners in the league, so to see him work alongside Brown, Moore and Waddle is a sign that he is respected by his peers around the NFL. He also has a chance to see them up close and pick up on some moves, tips and tricks they may have up their sleeves.

In his rookie season, Flowers caught a team-high 77 passes for 858 yards. He also added five touchdowns on the year.

If the Ravens want to take the next step towards the Super Bowl, Flowers is going to have to continue along his trajectory as the top receiver for quarterback Lamar Jackson. His rookie year suggested that there's a ton of talent there, and being with some of the top receivers in the league this offseason can only help that cause.

