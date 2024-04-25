Could Ravens 'Surprise' with BYU OT at No. 30?
The Baltimore Ravens wouldn't surprise too many people by taking an offensive tackle with the No. 30 overall pick. However, they could surprise people by exactly who that pick ends up being.
NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero listed four "surprise" first-round picks, and the one that makes sense for the Ravens is BYU offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia.
"A five-star recruit who originally followed cousin Penei Sewell to Oregon, Suamataia transferred after one year to become a two-year starter for the Cougars. He started at right tackle in 2022 and left tackle in '23, allowing just two sacks in 701 total pass-block snaps, per PFF. Suamataia has NFL size (6-4 5/8, 326 pounds with 34 1/4-inch arms) and strength (31 bench reps at the combine, third among tackles), and he just turned 21 in January," Pelissero writes.
"Suamataia is a polarizing prospect -- [NFL insider Daniel] Jeremiah has him ranked No. 121 on his Top 150 prospects list and several scouts said they’d be stunned if he ends up in Round 1. But it only takes one team to bet on Suamataia’s upside."
Suamataia could also be viewed as the Ravens second-round pick at No. 62, but he may not be on the board by then. If the Ravens really like him but feel like he won't be there on the next go-around, they may end up trading back into the early second round. Or, if they want to guarantee he ends up in Baltimore, they can surprise and take him with the No. 30 pick tonight.
