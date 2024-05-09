Ravens Could Still Re-Sign Dalvin Cook
The Baltimore Ravens face a lot of uncertainty in their running back room.
While Derrick Henry is firmly supplanted atop the depth chart, and Justice Hill figures to carve out a role behind him, not much else is decided beyond that. The team has Keaton Mitchell coming off a torn ACL and fifth-round rookie Rasheen Ali dealing with a biceps injury, so perhaps a look on the open market would be worth it for the Ravens.
Among the top veteran running backs in free agency is Dalvin Cook, who spent the postseason with the Ravens just a few months ago.
"Cook’s time with the Ravens last season was short-lived as he was active for just the two playoff games but saw action in only one of them," The Athletic writes. "The 28-year-old is looking for an opportunity and is adamant that he has plenty of juice left. Derrick Henry and Justice Hill are entrenched as the Ravens’ top two backs, but there are questions about the No. 3 spot. Keaton Mitchell’s status for the start of the season is unclear after he had major knee surgery in December, and Rasheen Ali is a rookie fifth-round pick who is still recovering from a biceps injury. If the Ravens want to add experience and depth, Cook would be a logical choice."
Adding Cook would give some stability to the backfield and a player with experience in Todd Monken's offense and the playoffs. If the Ravens are going to get back to where they were a year ago and look to compete for a Super Bowl, depth will be key, and Cook provides that better than most other available options.
