Ravens HC Addresses Kickoff Changes

The Baltimore Ravens and the rest of the NFL will have to tackle new kickoff rules this season.

Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on the sidelines of the
Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on the sidelines of the / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
The Baltimore Ravens are always looking for ways to improve, especially on special teams with head coach John Harbaugh.

Harbaugh's specialty is special teams and he will have to navigate this season with the change in kickoffs. This offseason, the NFL approved new rules on kickoffs.

The rules only allow players to move once the returner touches the football. The return team will stand on their own 30-yard line, while the opposing team will stand on the 35-yard line with five yards of space between the two teams.

"It's really subtle and very good point because [now] you don't have to run as much on kickoffs and kickoff returns," Harbaugh said. "The 4-3 teams would always have a little bit of an advantage on special teams in those phases because they had one more guy that was a runner. The odd teams, like us and Pittsburgh, were a little bit disadvantaged because those big outside 'backers weren't those space-runner type of guys. Now, those big outside 'backer-type [of] guys are going to be more valued because they run five yards, but their length and their strength is going to be a big part of that play. So, we're kind of looking forward to seeing how that plays out, but that's going to be a big part of our evolution with the play, I guess you'd say."

The Ravens, like the rest of the NFL, will be forced to adapt. But it seems like there is already a plan in place in order to make it happen.

