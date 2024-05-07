Ravens WR Already Thinking Retirement in Baltimore
Baltimore Ravens rookie Devontez Walker was just drafted by the organization a few weeks ago, but the former North Carolina Tar Heels receiver wants to stay with them until he hangs up his cleats.
"I'm very hopeful. Baltimore is a great organization to be a part of," Walker said when asked if he wanted to make a home in Baltimore. "From what I've seen with the facilities and how everybody is around here; everybody loves it here. This is somewhere I wouldn't mind retiring. It's been great these past two [or] three days. This is somewhere I definitely want to be."
The Ravens drafted Walker in the fourth round of last month's draft, making him the 19th receiver taken. It's not easy for players to spend their whole career with one franchise, but it can be done.
In order for Walker to join that elite club, he'll have to work his way up the ranks. It won't be easy as he likely sits fourth on the depth chart at best coming into training camp, but in order to see it through, you have to believe it. And Walker's confidence in playing exclusively for the Ravens is the first step in making his hopes a reality.
Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!