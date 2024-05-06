Ravens Coach Sounds Off on Local UDFA
Baltimore Ravens undrafted rookie safety Jordan Toles has had a long road to the pros.
After two years at LSU, Toles transferred to Morgan State in Baltimore in hopes of getting more opportunities to play. He was able to get just that, recording 114 tackles across two seasons at Morgan State, which led to the nearby Ravens giving him a call to sign with the team after he went undrafted.
"His tape is really good," coach John Harbaugh said. "He's a very productive player. Then, we had him for the workout, and he looked really good moving around. He's a big, strong guy, and he moves well. He's a defensive back. He looked really good the last two days. I just think he's an instinctive player who's got a high level of ability. We like those guys, especially those guys from around here. There are five really good programs in this area that we have a lot of respect for."
It's very common for teams to look to their nearby colleges for prospects after the draft, and Toles fits the bill for what the Ravens are looking for. While he may not be guaranteed a roster spot, Toles has the ability to be in a competitive camp at the safety position, and he can have a large impact throughout the offseason as he hopes to stick in Baltimore for a little while longer.
