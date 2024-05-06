Raven Country

Ravens Coach Sounds Off on Local UDFA

The Baltimore Ravens are looking down the road to find a player who could be a diamond in the rough.

Jeremy Brener

Apr 17, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers safety Jordan Toles (21) catches a pass
Apr 17, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers safety Jordan Toles (21) catches a pass / Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Baltimore Ravens undrafted rookie safety Jordan Toles has had a long road to the pros.

After two years at LSU, Toles transferred to Morgan State in Baltimore in hopes of getting more opportunities to play. He was able to get just that, recording 114 tackles across two seasons at Morgan State, which led to the nearby Ravens giving him a call to sign with the team after he went undrafted.

"His tape is really good," coach John Harbaugh said. "He's a very productive player. Then, we had him for the workout, and he looked really good moving around. He's a big, strong guy, and he moves well. He's a defensive back. He looked really good the last two days. I just think he's an instinctive player who's got a high level of ability. We like those guys, especially those guys from around here. There are five really good programs in this area that we have a lot of respect for."

It's very common for teams to look to their nearby colleges for prospects after the draft, and Toles fits the bill for what the Ravens are looking for. While he may not be guaranteed a roster spot, Toles has the ability to be in a competitive camp at the safety position, and he can have a large impact throughout the offseason as he hopes to stick in Baltimore for a little while longer.

Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.