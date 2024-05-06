Ravens Coach Praises Undrafted Rookie RB
Every year, undrafted rookies slip through the cracks and end up making valuable contributions during the season. For the Baltimore Ravens, that player this year could be Chris Collier, a running back out D-II's Lock Haven University.
Last year, Keaton Mitchell defied the odds and became a key piece to the Ravens backfield as an undrafted free agent, and there's a chance Collier could fill that role this year.
"Great players come from every single level of college football, and it's really how you transition to the NFL that counts," coach John Harbaugh said. "In Chris's case, he was a dominant player at that level, and you expect him to be able to play in the NFL. He came out here and looked like he belonged. He's quick and fast and strong and just looks the part, so he's going to have a chance to make the team, just like everybody else. He looked really good."
Collier ran for nearly 1400 yards in 11 games this season for Lock Haven, a sign that he has the skills necessary to be a really good running back.
The question for Collier will be if his success can translate with the higher level of talent and speed. If it can, that just means there's another strong depth piece to the Ravens backfield.
