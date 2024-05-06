Raven Country

Ravens Coach Praises Undrafted Rookie RB

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh believes he could have an undrafted free agent make the roster.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 27, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh during the NFL Scouting
Feb 27, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh during the NFL Scouting / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Every year, undrafted rookies slip through the cracks and end up making valuable contributions during the season. For the Baltimore Ravens, that player this year could be Chris Collier, a running back out D-II's Lock Haven University.

Last year, Keaton Mitchell defied the odds and became a key piece to the Ravens backfield as an undrafted free agent, and there's a chance Collier could fill that role this year.

"Great players come from every single level of college football, and it's really how you transition to the NFL that counts," coach John Harbaugh said. "In Chris's case, he was a dominant player at that level, and you expect him to be able to play in the NFL. He came out here and looked like he belonged. He's quick and fast and strong and just looks the part, so he's going to have a chance to make the team, just like everybody else. He looked really good."

Collier ran for nearly 1400 yards in 11 games this season for Lock Haven, a sign that he has the skills necessary to be a really good running back.

The question for Collier will be if his success can translate with the higher level of talent and speed. If it can, that just means there's another strong depth piece to the Ravens backfield.

Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.