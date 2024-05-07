Raven Country

Ravens Coach Explains Rookie LB Pick

The Baltimore Ravens are going back to what's familiar with one of their new draft picks.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 29, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State defensive lineman Adisa Isaac (DL35) works out
Feb 29, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State defensive lineman Adisa Isaac (DL35) works out / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It's a common practice for NFL teams to draft players from the same colleges over the course of a few years, and the Baltimore Ravens have joined in on that strategy.

After taking Penn State's Odafe Oweh in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Ravens double dipped by adding another Nittany Lion in Adisa Isaac in the third round of this year's draft.

"Going to your players for feedback for guys that they've played with, we absolutely do that," coach John Harbaugh said. "That might be the most important one, more so even than the coach. You get a guy that played with somebody, sometimes you'll ask other teammates on a team, 'Who would you bring with you? What player would you bring with you if you could?' And you get a really good answer that way, too. Of course, Odafe [Oweh], he loved Adisa Isaac. He just loved him, and you can see why."

The Ravens took another step of commitment with Oweh by accepting his fifth-year player option last week, which will keep him under contract with Baltimore for the next two seasons. Oweh is going to be key for Isaac's success and development as he becomes almost like a shadow considering the very similar career paths.

The Ravens hope that the same type of development they have seen with Oweh will translate with Isaac, and that the pair can go after opposing quarterbacks in Baltimore for years to come.

Published
Jeremy Brener

