Ravens, Cowboys Headed for Thanksgiving Showdown?
The 2024 NFL schedule is expected to be released later this month, and the Baltimore Ravens are speculating where they could end up.
We already know the Ravens' opponents for the upcoming campaign and whether they will play them at home or on the road. Among the teams they will visit this season is the Dallas Cowboys, who have hosted a Thanksgiving game each year since 1966.
This means the Ravens could make their third appearance on Thanksgiving in franchise history, and the first since 2013.
There are a few other teams that could make sense for a Thanksgiving matchup for the Ravens, but the Cowboys could be the most intriguing. Putting the reigning MVP Lamar Jackson on the league's biggest game broadcast of the year seems like a marketing decision that could make sense.
The Ravens have eyeballs all over the country thanks to Jackson and the team's recent success. Perhaps there's a world where they play the Kansas City Chiefs in the Thanksgiving primetime game.
Two other teams that could make sense for a potential Ravens Thanksgiving game are the Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers.
In 2011, the Ravens played the San Francisco 49ers, who were coached by John Harbaugh's brother, Jim. Now, Jim is with the Chargers and the two teams are scheduled to meet this season. In 2013, the Ravens played the Steelers in another chapter of their storied rivalry, so they also make sense as a potential Thanksgiving opponent.
Either way, it would be nice to have a side of Ravens with some turkey on Thanksgiving this year.
