Ravens Give Injury Update on Keaton Mitchell
After going undrafted last year, Baltimore Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell proved that he belongs in the NFL during his rookie season.
In just eight games and two strats, Mitchell rushed for 396 yards and two touchdowns and was a decent receiver as well. The most impressive part of his game was how many long runs he broke off, resulting in him averaging 8.43 yards per carry on the season.
Unfortunately, Mitchell suffered a fully torn ACL during the Ravens' Week 15 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The injury not only ended Mitchell's promising rookie season, but cast doubt on his future in the NFL as well.
Fortunately, it seems that Mitchell is making good progress in his recovery. Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Wednesday that Mitchell is scheduled to start jogging next week, and while his return isn't imminent, Harbaugh is "optimistic" that he will return at some point during the season.
More good news for the Ravens, they'll still have two quality running backs to work with in Derrick Henry and Justice Hill, plus the league's best rushing quarterback in Lamar Jackson. Once Mitchell returns, the Ravens' rushing game, which was already the best in the league last season, should be even more deadly.
