Ravens WR Named Cut Candidate
One of many harsh realities in the NFL is the fact that even though teams often carry 90+ players during the offseason, a good chunk of them will not be on the roster when the season comes around.
As much as it may hurt, teams often have to make tough decisions when it comes time to trim down the roster in August. The Baltimore Ravens could find themselves in this situation in a few months, specifically concerning one of their depth receivers.
"Following a standout career as a wideout at Oklahoma State, Tylan Wallace has never been an important offensive piece with Baltimore," Bleacher Report writes. "He's occupied a valuable role on special teams in all three seasons, so the Ravens still can utilize him. But if they're comfortable with Deonte Harty and rookie Tez Walker, Wallace's time in Baltimore may end."
As Bleacher report notes, Wallace has struggled to establish himself in the Ravens' offense with just seven receptions for 67 yards in his first three seasons. Wallace had a great college career - even earning first-team All-American honors in 2018 after catching 86 passes for 1,491 yards and 12 touchdowns - but it simply hasn't worked out in Baltimore.
Wallace's most memorable play with the Ravens came not as a receiver, but as a returner. In overtime of a Week 14 game against the Los Angeles Rams last season, Wallace ran a punt back 76 yards for the game-winning touchdown, allowing Baltimore to escape with a much-needed victory.
That will always be an exciting memory, but with the Ravens adding other receivers who can also return punts, he may lose his role with the team.
Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!